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GTEK: Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF
GTEK exchange rate has changed by 2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.75 and at a high of 58.29.
Follow Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTEK stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock is priced at 58.27 today. It trades within 57.75 - 58.29, yesterday's close was 57.09, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of GTEK shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF is currently valued at 58.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 61.82% and USD. View the chart live to track GTEK movements.
How to buy GTEK stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF shares at the current price of 58.27. Orders are usually placed near 58.27 or 58.57, while 20 and 0.59% show market activity. Follow GTEK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTEK stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.86 - 63.14 and current price 58.27. Many compare 8.53% and 34.63% before placing orders at 58.27 or 58.57. Explore the GTEK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the past year was 63.14. Within 35.86 - 63.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) over the year was 35.86. Comparing it with the current 58.27 and 35.86 - 63.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTEK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTEK stock split?
Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.09, and 61.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.09
- Open
- 57.93
- Bid
- 58.27
- Ask
- 58.57
- Low
- 57.75
- High
- 58.29
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 2.07%
- Month Change
- 8.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.63%
- Year Change
- 61.82%