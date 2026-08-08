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GSUI: Grayscale Sui Trust
GSUI exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.70 and at a high of 9.84.
Follow Grayscale Sui Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSUI stock price today?
Grayscale Sui Trust stock is priced at 9.74 today. It trades within 9.70 - 9.84, yesterday's close was 9.80, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of GSUI shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Sui Trust stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Sui Trust is currently valued at 9.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -29.27% and USD. View the chart live to track GSUI movements.
How to buy GSUI stock?
You can buy Grayscale Sui Trust shares at the current price of 9.74. Orders are usually placed near 9.74 or 10.04, while 30 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow GSUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSUI stock?
Investing in Grayscale Sui Trust involves considering the yearly range 9.49 - 19.24 and current price 9.74. Many compare -2.11% and -28.59% before placing orders at 9.74 or 10.04. Explore the GSUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Sui Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Sui Trust in the past year was 19.24. Within 9.49 - 19.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Sui Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Sui Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Sui Trust (GSUI) over the year was 9.49. Comparing it with the current 9.74 and 9.49 - 19.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSUI stock split?
Grayscale Sui Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.80, and -29.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.80
- Open
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.74
- Ask
- 10.04
- Low
- 9.70
- High
- 9.84
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.59%
- Year Change
- -29.27%