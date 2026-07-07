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GSJY: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF
GSJY exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.97 and at a high of 55.18.
Follow Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSJY News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- Bank of Japan Leaves Rates At 1.00% With No Surprises
- Bank of Japan Preview: The Slow Path To Higher Rates
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Japan Flash PMI Signals Strongest Manufacturing Output Growth Since 2014
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Spotting Market Bubbles: Why History Says It’s Nearly Impossible
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSJY stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock is priced at 54.97 today. It trades within 54.97 - 55.18, yesterday's close was 54.34, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of GSJY shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF is currently valued at 54.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.30% and USD. View the chart live to track GSJY movements.
How to buy GSJY stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF shares at the current price of 54.97. Orders are usually placed near 54.97 or 55.27, while 2 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow GSJY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSJY stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.67 - 55.18 and current price 54.97. Many compare 4.72% and 6.66% before placing orders at 54.97 or 55.27. Explore the GSJY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF in the past year was 55.18. Within 43.67 - 55.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) over the year was 43.67. Comparing it with the current 54.97 and 43.67 - 55.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSJY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSJY stock split?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.34, and 25.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.34
- Open
- 55.18
- Bid
- 54.97
- Ask
- 55.27
- Low
- 54.97
- High
- 55.18
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.66%
- Year Change
- 25.30%