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GSIB: Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF
GSIB exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.51 and at a high of 64.68.
Follow Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSIB stock price today?
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF stock is priced at 64.57 today. It trades within 64.51 - 64.68, yesterday's close was 64.38, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of GSIB shows these updates.
Does Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF is currently valued at 64.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.85% and USD. View the chart live to track GSIB movements.
How to buy GSIB stock?
You can buy Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF shares at the current price of 64.57. Orders are usually placed near 64.57 or 64.87, while 21 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow GSIB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSIB stock?
Investing in Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.37 - 66.67 and current price 64.57. Many compare -3.15% and 24.10% before placing orders at 64.57 or 64.87. Explore the GSIB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF in the past year was 66.67. Within 45.37 - 66.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) over the year was 45.37. Comparing it with the current 64.57 and 45.37 - 66.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSIB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSIB stock split?
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.38, and 37.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.38
- Open
- 64.68
- Bid
- 64.57
- Ask
- 64.87
- Low
- 64.51
- High
- 64.68
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- -3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.10%
- Year Change
- 37.85%