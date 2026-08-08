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GROZ: Zacks Focus Growth ETF
GROZ exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.20 and at a high of 33.43.
Follow Zacks Focus Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GROZ stock price today?
Zacks Focus Growth ETF stock is priced at 33.38 today. It trades within 33.20 - 33.43, yesterday's close was 33.15, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of GROZ shows these updates.
Does Zacks Focus Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Zacks Focus Growth ETF is currently valued at 33.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.84% and USD. View the chart live to track GROZ movements.
How to buy GROZ stock?
You can buy Zacks Focus Growth ETF shares at the current price of 33.38. Orders are usually placed near 33.38 or 33.68, while 39 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow GROZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GROZ stock?
Investing in Zacks Focus Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.43 - 33.69 and current price 33.38. Many compare 4.31% and 15.66% before placing orders at 33.38 or 33.68. Explore the GROZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Zacks Focus Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the past year was 33.69. Within 26.43 - 33.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Zacks Focus Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Zacks Focus Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Zacks Focus Growth ETF (GROZ) over the year was 26.43. Comparing it with the current 33.38 and 26.43 - 33.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GROZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GROZ stock split?
Zacks Focus Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.15, and 14.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.15
- Open
- 33.27
- Bid
- 33.38
- Ask
- 33.68
- Low
- 33.20
- High
- 33.43
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.66%
- Year Change
- 14.84%