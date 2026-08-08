- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRNJ: Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF
GRNJ exchange rate has changed by 3.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.27 and at a high of 30.76.
Follow Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRNJ stock price today?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 30.74 today. It trades within 30.27 - 30.76, yesterday's close was 29.66, and trading volume reached 190. The live price chart of GRNJ shows these updates.
Does Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 30.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.60% and USD. View the chart live to track GRNJ movements.
How to buy GRNJ stock?
You can buy Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 30.74. Orders are usually placed near 30.74 or 31.04, while 190 and 1.12% show market activity. Follow GRNJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRNJ stock?
Investing in Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 32.69 and current price 30.74. Many compare 9.28% and 14.87% before placing orders at 30.74 or 31.04. Explore the GRNJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF in the past year was 32.69. Within 23.08 - 32.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (GRNJ) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 30.74 and 23.08 - 32.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRNJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRNJ stock split?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.66, and 27.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.66
- Open
- 30.40
- Bid
- 30.74
- Ask
- 31.04
- Low
- 30.27
- High
- 30.76
- Volume
- 190
- Daily Change
- 3.64%
- Month Change
- 9.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.87%
- Year Change
- 27.60%