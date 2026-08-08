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GRNI: Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF
GRNI exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.05 and at a high of 21.18.
Follow Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRNI stock price today?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF stock is priced at 21.05 today. It trades within 21.05 - 21.18, yesterday's close was 20.97, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of GRNI shows these updates.
Does Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF is currently valued at 21.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.14% and USD. View the chart live to track GRNI movements.
How to buy GRNI stock?
You can buy Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.05. Orders are usually placed near 21.05 or 21.35, while 28 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GRNI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRNI stock?
Investing in Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.36 - 21.51 and current price 21.05. Many compare 2.73% and 5.99% before placing orders at 21.05 or 21.35. Explore the GRNI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF in the past year was 21.51. Within 18.36 - 21.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (GRNI) over the year was 18.36. Comparing it with the current 21.05 and 18.36 - 21.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRNI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRNI stock split?
Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.97, and 5.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.97
- Open
- 21.05
- Bid
- 21.05
- Ask
- 21.35
- Low
- 21.05
- High
- 21.18
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 2.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.99%
- Year Change
- 5.14%