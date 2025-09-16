- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRNB: VanEck Green Bond ETF
GRNB exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.81 and at a high of 23.86.
Follow VanEck Green Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRNB News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Climate Concerns Still Top Of Mind For Investors
- Sustainable Investment: An Improving Context For 2026
- 2026 Sustainable Investment Trends
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- Assessing COP30: Progress And Retreat
- S&P Global Data Center And Energy Innovation Summit: Lending And Investing
- Ignore The Gloom – Why COP30 Is A Success
- Green Debt Market Passes $3 Trillion Milestone
- The Hidden Drivers Of Corporate Value
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Green Bond Market Resilience In 2025
- Decarbonisation In Portfolio Benchmarks
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRNB stock price today?
VanEck Green Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.84 today. It trades within 23.81 - 23.86, yesterday's close was 23.82, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of GRNB shows these updates.
Does VanEck Green Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Green Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track GRNB movements.
How to buy GRNB stock?
You can buy VanEck Green Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.84. Orders are usually placed near 23.84 or 24.14, while 49 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow GRNB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRNB stock?
Investing in VanEck Green Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.72 - 24.63 and current price 23.84. Many compare 0.34% and -2.05% before placing orders at 23.84 or 24.14. Explore the GRNB price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Green Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.72 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Green Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Green Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB) over the year was 23.72. Comparing it with the current 23.84 and 23.72 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRNB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRNB stock split?
VanEck Green Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.82, and -1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.82
- Open
- 23.83
- Bid
- 23.84
- Ask
- 24.14
- Low
- 23.81
- High
- 23.86
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.05%
- Year Change
- -1.49%