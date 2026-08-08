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GRML: Greenland Mines Ltd
GRML exchange rate has changed by 5.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.18 and at a high of 0.20.
Follow Greenland Mines Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRML stock price today?
Greenland Mines Ltd stock is priced at 0.19 today. It trades within 0.18 - 0.20, yesterday's close was 0.18, and trading volume reached 3609. The live price chart of GRML shows these updates.
Does Greenland Mines Ltd stock pay dividends?
Greenland Mines Ltd is currently valued at 0.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.46% and USD. View the chart live to track GRML movements.
How to buy GRML stock?
You can buy Greenland Mines Ltd shares at the current price of 0.19. Orders are usually placed near 0.19 or 0.49, while 3609 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GRML updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRML stock?
Investing in Greenland Mines Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.16 - 0.55 and current price 0.19. Many compare 0.00% and -63.46% before placing orders at 0.19 or 0.49. Explore the GRML price chart live with daily changes.
What are Greenland Mines Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Greenland Mines Ltd in the past year was 0.55. Within 0.16 - 0.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Greenland Mines Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Greenland Mines Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Greenland Mines Ltd (GRML) over the year was 0.16. Comparing it with the current 0.19 and 0.16 - 0.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRML moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRML stock split?
Greenland Mines Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.18, and -63.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.18
- Open
- 0.19
- Bid
- 0.19
- Ask
- 0.49
- Low
- 0.18
- High
- 0.20
- Volume
- 3.609 K
- Daily Change
- 5.56%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -63.46%
- Year Change
- -63.46%