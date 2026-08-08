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GRIN: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd
GRIN exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.24 and at a high of 33.37.
Follow Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRIN stock price today?
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 33.24 today. It trades within 33.24 - 33.37, yesterday's close was 32.89, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GRIN shows these updates.
Does Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 33.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.19% and USD. View the chart live to track GRIN movements.
How to buy GRIN stock?
You can buy Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 33.24. Orders are usually placed near 33.24 or 33.54, while 10 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow GRIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRIN stock?
Investing in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 25.64 - 34.50 and current price 33.24. Many compare 5.32% and 9.34% before placing orders at 33.24 or 33.54. Explore the GRIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd in the past year was 34.50. Within 25.64 - 34.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN) over the year was 25.64. Comparing it with the current 33.24 and 25.64 - 34.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRIN stock split?
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.89, and 29.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.89
- Open
- 33.35
- Bid
- 33.24
- Ask
- 33.54
- Low
- 33.24
- High
- 33.37
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 5.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.34%
- Year Change
- 29.19%