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GREK: Global X MSCI Greece ETF
GREK exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.60 and at a high of 82.27.
Follow Global X MSCI Greece ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GREK News
- GREK: Stealthy YTD Gains Likely To Continue, Eyes On Banks (NYSEARCA:GREK)
- Rare Stock Picks In March 2026 - From 23 Discerning Analysts
- U.S. Tariffs: A New Trade War? (SPX)
- Country ETFs Hit Again Pre-Market
- GREK: Greek Stocks Appear Undervalued (NYSEARCA:GREK)
- Greece ETF (GREK) Touches New 52-Week High
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- 2025 ETF Wrap-Up And What To Expect In 2026
- Best-Performing Country ETFs of 2025
- GREK: A Year-End Rally Underway, Upgrading To Buy Ahead Of 2026 (NYSEARCA:GREK)
- Best And Worst Stocks And ETFs Through October
- GREK- Exploring This One And Only Pureplay Greek Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- EU-USA Trade Framework Should Instill Market Optimism (NASDAQ:DAX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GREK stock price today?
Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock is priced at 82.04 today. It trades within 81.60 - 82.27, yesterday's close was 81.19, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of GREK shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI Greece ETF is currently valued at 82.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.85% and USD. View the chart live to track GREK movements.
How to buy GREK stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares at the current price of 82.04. Orders are usually placed near 82.04 or 82.34, while 48 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow GREK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GREK stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI Greece ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.55 - 83.33 and current price 82.04. Many compare 0.97% and 21.24% before placing orders at 82.04 or 82.34. Explore the GREK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the past year was 83.33. Within 60.55 - 83.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI Greece ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) over the year was 60.55. Comparing it with the current 82.04 and 60.55 - 83.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GREK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GREK stock split?
Global X MSCI Greece ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.19, and 31.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.19
- Open
- 81.64
- Bid
- 82.04
- Ask
- 82.34
- Low
- 81.60
- High
- 82.27
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.24%
- Year Change
- 31.85%