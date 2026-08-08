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GRAN: Grande Group Ltd
GRAN exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.25 and at a high of 1.50.
Follow Grande Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRAN stock price today?
Grande Group Ltd stock is priced at 1.37 today. It trades within 1.25 - 1.50, yesterday's close was 1.39, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of GRAN shows these updates.
Does Grande Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
Grande Group Ltd is currently valued at 1.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -66.17% and USD. View the chart live to track GRAN movements.
How to buy GRAN stock?
You can buy Grande Group Ltd shares at the current price of 1.37. Orders are usually placed near 1.37 or 1.67, while 8 and -8.67% show market activity. Follow GRAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRAN stock?
Investing in Grande Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.80 - 5.91 and current price 1.37. Many compare -8.67% and -16.97% before placing orders at 1.37 or 1.67. Explore the GRAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grande Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grande Group Ltd in the past year was 5.91. Within 0.80 - 5.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grande Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Grande Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grande Group Ltd (GRAN) over the year was 0.80. Comparing it with the current 1.37 and 0.80 - 5.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRAN stock split?
Grande Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.39, and -66.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.39
- Open
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Low
- 1.25
- High
- 1.50
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- -8.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.97%
- Year Change
- -66.17%