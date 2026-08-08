- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GQGU: GQG US Equity ETF
GQGU exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.65 and at a high of 26.79.
Follow GQG US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GQGU stock price today?
GQG US Equity ETF stock is priced at 26.77 today. It trades within 26.65 - 26.79, yesterday's close was 26.69, and trading volume reached 166. The live price chart of GQGU shows these updates.
Does GQG US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
GQG US Equity ETF is currently valued at 26.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.02% and USD. View the chart live to track GQGU movements.
How to buy GQGU stock?
You can buy GQG US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 26.77. Orders are usually placed near 26.77 or 27.07, while 166 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow GQGU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GQGU stock?
Investing in GQG US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.73 - 27.51 and current price 26.77. Many compare 1.56% and -2.41% before placing orders at 26.77 or 27.07. Explore the GQGU price chart live with daily changes.
What are GQG US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GQG US Equity ETF in the past year was 27.51. Within 23.73 - 27.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track GQG US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GQG US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GQG US Equity ETF (GQGU) over the year was 23.73. Comparing it with the current 26.77 and 23.73 - 27.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GQGU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GQGU stock split?
GQG US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.69, and 6.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.69
- Open
- 26.68
- Bid
- 26.77
- Ask
- 27.07
- Low
- 26.65
- High
- 26.79
- Volume
- 166
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.41%
- Year Change
- 6.02%