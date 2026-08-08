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GPZ: VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF
GPZ exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.67 and at a high of 25.09.
Follow VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPZ stock price today?
VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF stock is priced at 24.75 today. It trades within 24.67 - 25.09, yesterday's close was 24.62, and trading volume reached 128. The live price chart of GPZ shows these updates.
Does VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF is currently valued at 24.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.33% and USD. View the chart live to track GPZ movements.
How to buy GPZ stock?
You can buy VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF shares at the current price of 24.75. Orders are usually placed near 24.75 or 25.05, while 128 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPZ stock?
Investing in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.16 - 30.20 and current price 24.75. Many compare 5.18% and 14.96% before placing orders at 24.75 or 25.05. Explore the GPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the past year was 30.20. Within 20.16 - 30.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) over the year was 20.16. Comparing it with the current 24.75 and 20.16 - 30.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPZ stock split?
VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.62, and -10.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.62
- Open
- 24.75
- Bid
- 24.75
- Ask
- 25.05
- Low
- 24.67
- High
- 25.09
- Volume
- 128
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 5.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.96%
- Year Change
- -10.33%