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GPT: Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF
GPT exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.39 and at a high of 34.39.
Follow Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPT stock price today?
Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF stock is priced at 34.39 today. It trades within 34.39 - 34.39, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GPT shows these updates.
Does Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF stock pay dividends?
Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF is currently valued at 34.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.36% and USD. View the chart live to track GPT movements.
How to buy GPT stock?
You can buy Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF shares at the current price of 34.39. Orders are usually placed near 34.39 or 34.69, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPT stock?
Investing in Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.91 - 34.64 and current price 34.39. Many compare 2.05% and 8.73% before placing orders at 34.39 or 34.69. Explore the GPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF in the past year was 34.64. Within 28.91 - 34.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF (GPT) over the year was 28.91. Comparing it with the current 34.39 and 28.91 - 34.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPT stock split?
Intelligent Alpha Atlas ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 15.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.19
- Open
- 34.39
- Bid
- 34.39
- Ask
- 34.69
- Low
- 34.39
- High
- 34.39
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.73%
- Year Change
- 15.36%