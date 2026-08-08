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GPRF: Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
GPRF exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.39 and at a high of 49.66.
Follow Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPRF stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF stock is priced at 49.66 today. It trades within 49.39 - 49.66, yesterday's close was 49.57, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of GPRF shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF is currently valued at 49.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.14% and USD. View the chart live to track GPRF movements.
How to buy GPRF stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF shares at the current price of 49.66. Orders are usually placed near 49.66 or 49.96, while 6 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow GPRF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPRF stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.09 - 52.41 and current price 49.66. Many compare 0.34% and -2.70% before placing orders at 49.66 or 49.96. Explore the GPRF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF in the past year was 52.41. Within 49.09 - 52.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) over the year was 49.09. Comparing it with the current 49.66 and 49.09 - 52.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPRF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPRF stock split?
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.57, and -3.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.57
- Open
- 49.49
- Bid
- 49.66
- Ask
- 49.96
- Low
- 49.39
- High
- 49.66
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.70%
- Year Change
- -3.14%