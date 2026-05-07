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GPIX: Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

56.38 USD 0.27 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPIX exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.18 and at a high of 56.42.

Follow Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GPIX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GPIX stock price today?

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 56.38 today. It trades within 56.18 - 56.42, yesterday's close was 56.11, and trading volume reached 1693. The live price chart of GPIX shows these updates.

Does Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 56.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.07% and USD. View the chart live to track GPIX movements.

How to buy GPIX stock?

You can buy Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 56.38. Orders are usually placed near 56.38 or 56.68, while 1693 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow GPIX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GPIX stock?

Investing in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.46 - 56.52 and current price 56.38. Many compare 2.23% and 8.74% before placing orders at 56.38 or 56.68. Explore the GPIX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the past year was 56.52. Within 48.46 - 56.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) over the year was 48.46. Comparing it with the current 56.38 and 48.46 - 56.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPIX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GPIX stock split?

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.11, and 12.07% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
56.18 56.42
Year Range
48.46 56.52
Previous Close
56.11
Open
56.42
Bid
56.38
Ask
56.68
Low
56.18
High
56.42
Volume
1.693 K
Daily Change
0.48%
Month Change
2.23%
6 Months Change
8.74%
Year Change
12.07%
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