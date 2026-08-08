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GPGI: GPGI Inc Class A
GPGI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.71 and at a high of 15.46.
Follow GPGI Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPGI stock price today?
GPGI Inc Class A stock is priced at 14.99 today. It trades within 14.71 - 15.46, yesterday's close was 14.99, and trading volume reached 1104. The live price chart of GPGI shows these updates.
Does GPGI Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
GPGI Inc Class A is currently valued at 14.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -37.78% and USD. View the chart live to track GPGI movements.
How to buy GPGI stock?
You can buy GPGI Inc Class A shares at the current price of 14.99. Orders are usually placed near 14.99 or 15.29, while 1104 and -2.79% show market activity. Follow GPGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPGI stock?
Investing in GPGI Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 11.23 - 25.93 and current price 14.99. Many compare 11.53% and -32.39% before placing orders at 14.99 or 15.29. Explore the GPGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are GPGI Inc Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of GPGI Inc Class A in the past year was 25.93. Within 11.23 - 25.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track GPGI Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are GPGI Inc Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GPGI Inc Class A (GPGI) over the year was 11.23. Comparing it with the current 14.99 and 11.23 - 25.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPGI stock split?
GPGI Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.99, and -37.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.99
- Open
- 15.42
- Bid
- 14.99
- Ask
- 15.29
- Low
- 14.71
- High
- 15.46
- Volume
- 1.104 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 11.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.39%
- Year Change
- -37.78%