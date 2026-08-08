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GPAC: General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A
GPAC exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.02 and at a high of 10.02.
Follow General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPAC stock price today?
General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A stock is priced at 10.02 today. It trades within 10.02 - 10.02, yesterday's close was 10.03, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GPAC shows these updates.
Does General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A stock pay dividends?
General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A is currently valued at 10.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track GPAC movements.
How to buy GPAC stock?
You can buy General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A shares at the current price of 10.02. Orders are usually placed near 10.02 or 10.32, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GPAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPAC stock?
Investing in General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.86 - 10.03 and current price 10.02. Many compare 0.00% and 1.01% before placing orders at 10.02 or 10.32. Explore the GPAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A in the past year was 10.03. Within 9.86 - 10.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A (GPAC) over the year was 9.86. Comparing it with the current 10.02 and 9.86 - 10.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPAC stock split?
General Purpose Acquisition Corp - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.03, and 0.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.03
- Open
- 10.02
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Low
- 10.02
- High
- 10.02
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.01%
- Year Change
- 0.50%