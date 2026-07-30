QuotesSections
Currencies / GOVZ
Back to US Stock Market

GOVZ: iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

33.87 USD 0.12 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOVZ exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.69 and at a high of 33.92.

Follow iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOVZ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GOVZ stock price today?

iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock is priced at 33.87 today. It trades within 33.69 - 33.92, yesterday's close was 33.75, and trading volume reached 1567. The live price chart of GOVZ shows these updates.

Does iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF is currently valued at 33.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 277.17% and USD. View the chart live to track GOVZ movements.

How to buy GOVZ stock?

You can buy iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 33.87. Orders are usually placed near 33.87 or 34.17, while 1567 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow GOVZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GOVZ stock?

Investing in iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.83 - 37.75 and current price 33.87. Many compare 0.83% and 249.54% before placing orders at 33.87 or 34.17. Explore the GOVZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF in the past year was 37.75. Within 8.83 - 37.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) over the year was 8.83. Comparing it with the current 33.87 and 8.83 - 37.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOVZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GOVZ stock split?

iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.75, and 277.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.69 33.92
Year Range
8.83 37.75
Previous Close
33.75
Open
33.89
Bid
33.87
Ask
34.17
Low
33.69
High
33.92
Volume
1.567 K
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
0.83%
6 Months Change
249.54%
Year Change
277.17%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev