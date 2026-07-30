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GOVZ: iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
GOVZ exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.69 and at a high of 33.92.
Follow iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOVZ News
- August Perspective
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- Information Timing And Release: The Gaming Of Guidance
- Stocks Tank, Long-Term Treasury Yields Jump After Warsh Starts Talking
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOVZ stock price today?
iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock is priced at 33.87 today. It trades within 33.69 - 33.92, yesterday's close was 33.75, and trading volume reached 1567. The live price chart of GOVZ shows these updates.
Does iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF is currently valued at 33.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 277.17% and USD. View the chart live to track GOVZ movements.
How to buy GOVZ stock?
You can buy iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 33.87. Orders are usually placed near 33.87 or 34.17, while 1567 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow GOVZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOVZ stock?
Investing in iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.83 - 37.75 and current price 33.87. Many compare 0.83% and 249.54% before placing orders at 33.87 or 34.17. Explore the GOVZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF in the past year was 37.75. Within 8.83 - 37.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) over the year was 8.83. Comparing it with the current 33.87 and 8.83 - 37.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOVZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOVZ stock split?
iShares 25 Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.75, and 277.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.75
- Open
- 33.89
- Bid
- 33.87
- Ask
- 34.17
- Low
- 33.69
- High
- 33.92
- Volume
- 1.567 K
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 249.54%
- Year Change
- 277.17%