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GOAU: US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF
GOAU exchange rate has changed by 7.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.93 and at a high of 44.80.
Follow US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOAU News
- Gold Demand Trends: Q2 2026
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Our July Perspective
- Smoke On The Launch Pad
- Precious Metals Risk/Reward Now Positive
- Why You Should Buy The Dip In Gold, Silver, And Mining Stocks
- Mining Stocks Vs. Tech Stocks
- GOAU: Portfolio Companies Should Do Well, But Oil Prices Might Weigh On Near-Term
- Gold Volatility Amid Geopolitical Crises: What History Tells Us
- Energy, Infrastructure, Private Capital, Debasement Trade - 2026 Investment Themes Part 2
- Mine Cost Outlook 2026: Inflation, New Supply Reshape Global Mining Landscape
- Ron DeSantis Blames Dollar Instability As Silver Hits Record Highs: If The US Had A 'Stable Currency' Silver Wouldn't Set New Records - SPDR Gold Shares (ARCA:GLD), US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (ARCA:GOAU)
- Beyond AI: Industrial Sector Investment Themes To Watch
- Gold’s On A Tear - If You’re Going To Play In This Sandbox, Here’s What You Need To Know
- Don't You Dare Short Silver (SLV)
- Are Silver Equities Really Lagging The Silver Price?
- Precious Metals: Bright Days Lie Ahead
- Silver Bullet: The Correction In Metals And Miners Has Ended
- All That Glitters: Why Gold Equities May Continue To Outperform Energy Stocks
- Gold’s Rally Holds Strong Above $4,000)
- Something Changed In October
- Brien Lundin On The Real Drivers Of The Gold Market Surge
- Is The Gold Mining Boom Over?
- The Technicals: Recovering From 2011 PTSD
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOAU stock price today?
US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock is priced at 44.44 today. It trades within 43.93 - 44.80, yesterday's close was 41.21, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of GOAU shows these updates.
Does US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF is currently valued at 44.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.51% and USD. View the chart live to track GOAU movements.
How to buy GOAU stock?
You can buy US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF shares at the current price of 44.44. Orders are usually placed near 44.44 or 44.74, while 67 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow GOAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOAU stock?
Investing in US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.71 - 57.00 and current price 44.44. Many compare 21.82% and -22.04% before placing orders at 44.44 or 44.74. Explore the GOAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the past year was 57.00. Within 33.71 - 57.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) over the year was 33.71. Comparing it with the current 44.44 and 33.71 - 57.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOAU stock split?
US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.21, and 30.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.21
- Open
- 44.23
- Bid
- 44.44
- Ask
- 44.74
- Low
- 43.93
- High
- 44.80
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- 7.84%
- Month Change
- 21.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.04%
- Year Change
- 30.51%