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GNT: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GNT exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.57 and at a high of 8.70.
Follow GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNT News
- Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Q1 2026 Commentary (NYSE:GNT)
- GNT: 6.5% Yield And A2 Credit Rating From Its Preferred Stock
- Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2026 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- GBUG: Gold Miners Still Look Undervalued And Have Significant Upside Potential
- BOE: Improving Global Diversification, But Lacks Exposure To Outperforming Sectors
- ETJ: Expect Continued Underperformance From This CEF
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Q3 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- GNT: Gold Miners Appear Underpriced, And This Fund Could Benefit (NYSE:GNT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GNT stock price today?
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock is priced at 8.63 today. It trades within 8.57 - 8.70, yesterday's close was 8.53, and trading volume reached 187. The live price chart of GNT shows these updates.
Does GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock pay dividends?
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is currently valued at 8.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.62% and USD. View the chart live to track GNT movements.
How to buy GNT stock?
You can buy GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares at the current price of 8.63. Orders are usually placed near 8.63 or 8.93, while 187 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow GNT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GNT stock?
Investing in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 6.68 - 9.30 and current price 8.63. Many compare 7.07% and -6.09% before placing orders at 8.63 or 8.93. Explore the GNT price chart live with daily changes.
What are GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the past year was 9.30. Within 6.68 - 9.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) over the year was 6.68. Comparing it with the current 8.63 and 6.68 - 9.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GNT stock split?
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.53, and 25.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.53
- Open
- 8.57
- Bid
- 8.63
- Ask
- 8.93
- Low
- 8.57
- High
- 8.70
- Volume
- 187
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 7.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.09%
- Year Change
- 25.62%