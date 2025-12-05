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GNR: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
GNR exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.87 and at a high of 74.26.
Follow SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNR News
- Aluminum's Heavyweight
- Opinion: The case for having Big Oil in your 401(k) or IRA
- A Sea Change For Commodity Prices: Why Markets Appear To Be Underpricing El NiñO Risks
- Crude Reality: Oil Prices Likely To Remain Higher For Longer
- Have Markets Mispriced Commodity Risks As Oil Threat Builds?
- GNR: A Beneficiary Of Rising Energy Prices (NYSEARCA:GNR)
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- The Hormuz Domino Effect: From Energy Shock To Food Crisis
- Cohen & Steers Sees Opportunities Among Natural Resources - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With TotalEnergies Stock Tuesday? - TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)
- What's Going On With TotalEnergies Stock Monday? - TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)
- RLY: Tactical ETF Focusing On Natural Resources And Infrastructure
- Opinion: Wall Street’s ‘smart money’ bought gold and silver just before they crashed. Learn from their predictable mistakes.
- The appointment of Kevin Warsh is a market stabilizing mechanism, claims Morgan Stanley
- Now is not the time to own bonds, says Bank of America. These are safer bets.
- Market Outlook 2026: Technology, Precious Metals, And Commodities (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
- ‘Soon, all commodity charts will look like gold.’ BofA’s Hartnett goes bullish on commodities.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GNR stock price today?
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 74.08 today. It trades within 73.87 - 74.26, yesterday's close was 73.41, and trading volume reached 315. The live price chart of GNR shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 74.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.91% and USD. View the chart live to track GNR movements.
How to buy GNR stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 74.08. Orders are usually placed near 74.08 or 74.38, while 315 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow GNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GNR stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.55 - 76.01 and current price 74.08. Many compare 2.96% and -2.54% before placing orders at 74.08 or 74.38. Explore the GNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 76.01. Within 66.55 - 76.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) over the year was 66.55. Comparing it with the current 74.08 and 66.55 - 76.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GNR stock split?
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.41, and 1.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.41
- Open
- 74.06
- Bid
- 74.08
- Ask
- 74.38
- Low
- 73.87
- High
- 74.26
- Volume
- 315
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 2.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.54%
- Year Change
- 1.91%