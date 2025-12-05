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GNR: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

74.08 USD 0.67 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GNR exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.87 and at a high of 74.26.

Follow SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GNR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GNR stock price today?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 74.08 today. It trades within 73.87 - 74.26, yesterday's close was 73.41, and trading volume reached 315. The live price chart of GNR shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 74.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.91% and USD. View the chart live to track GNR movements.

How to buy GNR stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 74.08. Orders are usually placed near 74.08 or 74.38, while 315 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow GNR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GNR stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.55 - 76.01 and current price 74.08. Many compare 2.96% and -2.54% before placing orders at 74.08 or 74.38. Explore the GNR price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 76.01. Within 66.55 - 76.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) over the year was 66.55. Comparing it with the current 74.08 and 66.55 - 76.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GNR stock split?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.41, and 1.91% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
73.87 74.26
Year Range
66.55 76.01
Previous Close
73.41
Open
74.06
Bid
74.08
Ask
74.38
Low
73.87
High
74.26
Volume
315
Daily Change
0.91%
Month Change
2.96%
6 Months Change
-2.54%
Year Change
1.91%
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