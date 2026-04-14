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GNOM: Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

58.26 USD 2.77 (4.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GNOM exchange rate has changed by 4.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.08 and at a high of 58.26.

Follow Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GNOM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GNOM stock price today?

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock is priced at 58.26 today. It trades within 57.08 - 58.26, yesterday's close was 55.49, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of GNOM shows these updates.

Does Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF is currently valued at 58.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.83% and USD. View the chart live to track GNOM movements.

How to buy GNOM stock?

You can buy Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares at the current price of 58.26. Orders are usually placed near 58.26 or 58.56, while 97 and 1.82% show market activity. Follow GNOM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GNOM stock?

Investing in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.26 - 59.48 and current price 58.26. Many compare 7.79% and 23.96% before placing orders at 58.26 or 58.56. Explore the GNOM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the past year was 59.48. Within 41.26 - 59.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM) over the year was 41.26. Comparing it with the current 58.26 and 41.26 - 59.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNOM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GNOM stock split?

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.49, and 25.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
57.08 58.26
Year Range
41.26 59.48
Previous Close
55.49
Open
57.22
Bid
58.26
Ask
58.56
Low
57.08
High
58.26
Volume
97
Daily Change
4.99%
Month Change
7.79%
6 Months Change
23.96%
Year Change
25.83%
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