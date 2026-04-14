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GNOM: Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
GNOM exchange rate has changed by 4.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.08 and at a high of 58.26.
Follow Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNOM News
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- The Disinflation Trade Has A New Address: Genomics
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Biotech ETFs Put Up Strong Show in 1H 2026: More Gains Ahead?
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- The Next Big Theme: May 2026
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Medical Technology Stocks: Innovation Endures As Valuations Reset
- The Next Big Theme: April 2026
- AI And The Future Of Healthcare
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GNOM stock price today?
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock is priced at 58.26 today. It trades within 57.08 - 58.26, yesterday's close was 55.49, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of GNOM shows these updates.
Does Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF is currently valued at 58.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.83% and USD. View the chart live to track GNOM movements.
How to buy GNOM stock?
You can buy Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares at the current price of 58.26. Orders are usually placed near 58.26 or 58.56, while 97 and 1.82% show market activity. Follow GNOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GNOM stock?
Investing in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.26 - 59.48 and current price 58.26. Many compare 7.79% and 23.96% before placing orders at 58.26 or 58.56. Explore the GNOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the past year was 59.48. Within 41.26 - 59.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM) over the year was 41.26. Comparing it with the current 58.26 and 41.26 - 59.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GNOM stock split?
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.49, and 25.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.49
- Open
- 57.22
- Bid
- 58.26
- Ask
- 58.56
- Low
- 57.08
- High
- 58.26
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- 4.99%
- Month Change
- 7.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.96%
- Year Change
- 25.83%