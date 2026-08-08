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GMMF: iShares Government Money Market ETF
GMMF exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.29 and at a high of 100.30.
Follow iShares Government Money Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GMMF stock price today?
iShares Government Money Market ETF stock is priced at 100.29 today. It trades within 100.29 - 100.30, yesterday's close was 100.27, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of GMMF shows these updates.
Does iShares Government Money Market ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Government Money Market ETF is currently valued at 100.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.10% and USD. View the chart live to track GMMF movements.
How to buy GMMF stock?
You can buy iShares Government Money Market ETF shares at the current price of 100.29. Orders are usually placed near 100.29 or 100.59, while 24 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GMMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GMMF stock?
Investing in iShares Government Money Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.21 - 100.52 and current price 100.29. Many compare -0.02% and 0.03% before placing orders at 100.29 or 100.59. Explore the GMMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Government Money Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Government Money Market ETF in the past year was 100.52. Within 100.21 - 100.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Government Money Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Government Money Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Government Money Market ETF (GMMF) over the year was 100.21. Comparing it with the current 100.29 and 100.21 - 100.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GMMF stock split?
iShares Government Money Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.27, and -0.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.27
- Open
- 100.29
- Bid
- 100.29
- Ask
- 100.59
- Low
- 100.29
- High
- 100.30
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- -0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.03%
- Year Change
- -0.10%