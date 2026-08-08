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GMAY: FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May
GMAY exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.81 and at a high of 43.93.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GMAY stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 43.91 today. It trades within 43.81 - 43.93, yesterday's close was 43.80, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of GMAY shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 43.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.22% and USD. View the chart live to track GMAY movements.
How to buy GMAY stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 43.91. Orders are usually placed near 43.91 or 44.21, while 35 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow GMAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GMAY stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 39.73 - 44.99 and current price 43.91. Many compare 1.32% and 5.48% before placing orders at 43.91 or 44.21. Explore the GMAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 44.99. Within 39.73 - 44.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May (GMAY) over the year was 39.73. Comparing it with the current 43.91 and 39.73 - 44.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GMAY stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.80, and 10.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.80
- Open
- 43.88
- Bid
- 43.91
- Ask
- 44.21
- Low
- 43.81
- High
- 43.93
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.48%
- Year Change
- 10.22%