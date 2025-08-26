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GLU: Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership
GLU exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.27 and at a high of 19.47.
Follow Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLU News
- Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Q1 2026 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2026 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- GLU: Data Centers Serve As A Growth Catalyst (NYSE:GLU)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Q3 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLU stock price today?
Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership stock is priced at 19.32 today. It trades within 19.27 - 19.47, yesterday's close was 19.22, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of GLU shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership is currently valued at 19.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.87% and USD. View the chart live to track GLU movements.
How to buy GLU stock?
You can buy Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership shares at the current price of 19.32. Orders are usually placed near 19.32 or 19.62, while 24 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow GLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLU stock?
Investing in Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership involves considering the yearly range 17.70 - 21.69 and current price 19.32. Many compare -0.36% and -9.21% before placing orders at 19.32 or 19.62. Explore the GLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership in the past year was 21.69. Within 17.70 - 21.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership (GLU) over the year was 17.70. Comparing it with the current 19.32 and 17.70 - 21.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLU stock split?
Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.22, and 7.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.22
- Open
- 19.30
- Bid
- 19.32
- Ask
- 19.62
- Low
- 19.27
- High
- 19.47
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- -0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.21%
- Year Change
- 7.87%