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GLQ: Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici
GLQ exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.30 and at a high of 8.48.
Follow Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLQ News
- BGY: A Good International CEF If You Are Willing To Sacrifice Upside For Income (NYSE:BGY)
- GLO: Deep Discount Alone Doesn't Make This A Buy Yet (NYSE:GLO)
- GLQ: Deep Discount And Strong Recent Results But Mixed Track Record (NYSE:GLQ)
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
- Weber buys Clough Global Equity Fund shares worth $8,160
- Digravio, trustee, buys Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) shares
- GLQ CEF: Attractive Valuation But Flawed Portfolio Strategy (NYSE:GLQ)
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLQ stock price today?
Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici stock is priced at 8.41 today. It trades within 8.30 - 8.48, yesterday's close was 8.29, and trading volume reached 165. The live price chart of GLQ shows these updates.
Does Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici stock pay dividends?
Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici is currently valued at 8.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.27% and USD. View the chart live to track GLQ movements.
How to buy GLQ stock?
You can buy Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici shares at the current price of 8.41. Orders are usually placed near 8.41 or 8.71, while 165 and 1.20% show market activity. Follow GLQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLQ stock?
Investing in Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici involves considering the yearly range 7.27 - 8.75 and current price 8.41. Many compare 3.19% and 1.94% before placing orders at 8.41 or 8.71. Explore the GLQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici in the past year was 8.75. Within 7.27 - 8.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici performance using the live chart.
What are Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici (GLQ) over the year was 7.27. Comparing it with the current 8.41 and 7.27 - 8.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLQ stock split?
Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund of Benefici has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.29, and 14.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.29
- Open
- 8.31
- Bid
- 8.41
- Ask
- 8.71
- Low
- 8.30
- High
- 8.48
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- 1.45%
- Month Change
- 3.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.94%
- Year Change
- 14.27%