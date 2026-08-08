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GLOW: VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF
GLOW exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.18 and at a high of 35.25.
Follow VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLOW stock price today?
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 35.18 - 35.25, yesterday's close was 34.96, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of GLOW shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.13% and USD. View the chart live to track GLOW movements.
How to buy GLOW stock?
You can buy VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 30 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow GLOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLOW stock?
Investing in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.27 - 35.26 and current price 35.24. Many compare 2.53% and 10.26% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54. Explore the GLOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF in the past year was 35.26. Within 29.27 - 35.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) over the year was 29.27. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 29.27 - 35.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLOW stock split?
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.96, and 10.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.96
- Open
- 35.20
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Low
- 35.18
- High
- 35.25
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.26%
- Year Change
- 10.13%