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GLOO: Gloo Holdings Inc
GLOO exchange rate has changed by 5.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.42 and at a high of 3.65.
Follow Gloo Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLOO stock price today?
Gloo Holdings Inc stock is priced at 3.59 today. It trades within 3.42 - 3.65, yesterday's close was 3.41, and trading volume reached 292. The live price chart of GLOO shows these updates.
Does Gloo Holdings Inc stock pay dividends?
Gloo Holdings Inc is currently valued at 3.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -55.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GLOO movements.
How to buy GLOO stock?
You can buy Gloo Holdings Inc shares at the current price of 3.59. Orders are usually placed near 3.59 or 3.89, while 292 and 4.66% show market activity. Follow GLOO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLOO stock?
Investing in Gloo Holdings Inc involves considering the yearly range 2.94 - 9.98 and current price 3.59. Many compare 9.12% and -42.65% before placing orders at 3.59 or 3.89. Explore the GLOO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gloo Holdings Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gloo Holdings Inc in the past year was 9.98. Within 2.94 - 9.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gloo Holdings Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Gloo Holdings Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gloo Holdings Inc (GLOO) over the year was 2.94. Comparing it with the current 3.59 and 2.94 - 9.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLOO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLOO stock split?
Gloo Holdings Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.41, and -55.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.41
- Open
- 3.43
- Bid
- 3.59
- Ask
- 3.89
- Low
- 3.42
- High
- 3.65
- Volume
- 292
- Daily Change
- 5.28%
- Month Change
- 9.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.65%
- Year Change
- -55.40%