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GLOF: iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

61.03 USD 0.50 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLOF exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.97 and at a high of 61.14.

Follow iShares Global Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GLOF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GLOF stock price today?

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 61.03 today. It trades within 60.97 - 61.14, yesterday's close was 60.53, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of GLOF shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 61.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.14% and USD. View the chart live to track GLOF movements.

How to buy GLOF stock?

You can buy iShares Global Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 61.03. Orders are usually placed near 61.03 or 61.33, while 19 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow GLOF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GLOF stock?

Investing in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.35 - 61.29 and current price 61.03. Many compare 2.88% and 11.63% before placing orders at 61.03 or 61.33. Explore the GLOF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 61.29. Within 49.35 - 61.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) over the year was 49.35. Comparing it with the current 61.03 and 49.35 - 61.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLOF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GLOF stock split?

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.53, and 23.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
60.97 61.14
Year Range
49.35 61.29
Previous Close
60.53
Open
61.04
Bid
61.03
Ask
61.33
Low
60.97
High
61.14
Volume
19
Daily Change
0.83%
Month Change
2.88%
6 Months Change
11.63%
Year Change
23.14%
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