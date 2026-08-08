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GLNK: Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF
GLNK exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.24 and at a high of 7.36.
Follow Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLNK stock price today?
Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF stock is priced at 7.27 today. It trades within 7.24 - 7.36, yesterday's close was 7.26, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of GLNK shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF is currently valued at 7.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.03% and USD. View the chart live to track GLNK movements.
How to buy GLNK stock?
You can buy Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF shares at the current price of 7.27. Orders are usually placed near 7.27 or 7.57, while 91 and -1.09% show market activity. Follow GLNK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLNK stock?
Investing in Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.25 - 13.37 and current price 7.27. Many compare -0.14% and -5.34% before placing orders at 7.27 or 7.57. Explore the GLNK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF in the past year was 13.37. Within 6.25 - 13.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF (GLNK) over the year was 6.25. Comparing it with the current 7.27 and 6.25 - 13.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLNK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLNK stock split?
Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.26, and -35.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.26
- Open
- 7.35
- Bid
- 7.27
- Ask
- 7.57
- Low
- 7.24
- High
- 7.36
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.34%
- Year Change
- -35.03%