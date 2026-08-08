- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLIX: Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF
GLIX exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.59 and at a high of 27.65.
Follow Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLIX stock price today?
Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 27.59 today. It trades within 27.59 - 27.65, yesterday's close was 27.46, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GLIX shows these updates.
Does Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 27.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.92% and USD. View the chart live to track GLIX movements.
How to buy GLIX stock?
You can buy Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 27.59. Orders are usually placed near 27.59 or 27.89, while 10 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow GLIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLIX stock?
Investing in Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.74 - 30.47 and current price 27.59. Many compare 0.11% and -2.16% before placing orders at 27.59 or 27.89. Explore the GLIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 30.47. Within 24.74 - 30.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF (GLIX) over the year was 24.74. Comparing it with the current 27.59 and 24.74 - 30.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLIX stock split?
Lazard Listed Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.46, and 9.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.46
- Open
- 27.63
- Bid
- 27.59
- Ask
- 27.89
- Low
- 27.59
- High
- 27.65
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.16%
- Year Change
- 9.92%