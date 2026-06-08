- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLIN: VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF
GLIN exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.96 and at a high of 46.07.
Follow VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLIN News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Warsh's Regime Change
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- What The U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Means For Asia
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: SpaceX And A Z.1 (Q1 2026)
- India: From A Growth Darling To A Market Under Pressure
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLIN stock price today?
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock is priced at 45.98 today. It trades within 45.96 - 46.07, yesterday's close was 45.76, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of GLIN shows these updates.
Does VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF is currently valued at 45.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GLIN movements.
How to buy GLIN stock?
You can buy VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 45.98. Orders are usually placed near 45.98 or 46.28, while 4 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow GLIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLIN stock?
Investing in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.70 - 47.94 and current price 45.98. Many compare 1.68% and 0.59% before placing orders at 45.98 or 46.28. Explore the GLIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the past year was 47.94. Within 38.70 - 47.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) over the year was 38.70. Comparing it with the current 45.98 and 38.70 - 47.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLIN stock split?
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.76, and 3.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.76
- Open
- 46.07
- Bid
- 45.98
- Ask
- 46.28
- Low
- 45.96
- High
- 46.07
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.59%
- Year Change
- 3.35%