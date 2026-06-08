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GLIN: VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

45.98 USD 0.22 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLIN exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.96 and at a high of 46.07.

Follow VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GLIN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GLIN stock price today?

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock is priced at 45.98 today. It trades within 45.96 - 46.07, yesterday's close was 45.76, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of GLIN shows these updates.

Does VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF is currently valued at 45.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GLIN movements.

How to buy GLIN stock?

You can buy VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 45.98. Orders are usually placed near 45.98 or 46.28, while 4 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow GLIN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GLIN stock?

Investing in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.70 - 47.94 and current price 45.98. Many compare 1.68% and 0.59% before placing orders at 45.98 or 46.28. Explore the GLIN price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the past year was 47.94. Within 38.70 - 47.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) over the year was 38.70. Comparing it with the current 45.98 and 38.70 - 47.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLIN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GLIN stock split?

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.76, and 3.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.96 46.07
Year Range
38.70 47.94
Previous Close
45.76
Open
46.07
Bid
45.98
Ask
46.28
Low
45.96
High
46.07
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.48%
Month Change
1.68%
6 Months Change
0.59%
Year Change
3.35%
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