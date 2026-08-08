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GLDN
GLDN exchange rate has changed by 5.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.10 and at a high of 16.23.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLDN stock price today?
stock is priced at 16.16 today. It trades within 16.10 - 16.23, yesterday's close was 15.29, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of GLDN shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 16.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.51% and USD. View the chart live to track GLDN movements.
How to buy GLDN stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 16.16. Orders are usually placed near 16.16 or 16.46, while 28 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow GLDN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLDN stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 13.39 - 22.64 and current price 16.16. Many compare 16.01% and -28.02% before placing orders at 16.16 or 16.46. Explore the GLDN price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 22.64. Within 13.39 - 22.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (GLDN) over the year was 13.39. Comparing it with the current 16.16 and 13.39 - 22.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLDN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLDN stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.29, and -20.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.29
- Open
- 16.23
- Bid
- 16.16
- Ask
- 16.46
- Low
- 16.10
- High
- 16.23
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 5.69%
- Month Change
- 16.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.02%
- Year Change
- -20.51%