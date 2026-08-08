- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLDB: Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF
GLDB exchange rate has changed by 2.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.80 and at a high of 21.02.
Follow Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLDB stock price today?
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock is priced at 20.89 today. It trades within 20.80 - 21.02, yesterday's close was 20.38, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of GLDB shows these updates.
Does Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF is currently valued at 20.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.94% and USD. View the chart live to track GLDB movements.
How to buy GLDB stock?
You can buy Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF shares at the current price of 20.89. Orders are usually placed near 20.89 or 21.19, while 4 and -0.62% show market activity. Follow GLDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLDB stock?
Investing in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.67 - 30.73 and current price 20.89. Many compare 8.35% and -17.85% before placing orders at 20.89 or 21.19. Explore the GLDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF in the past year was 30.73. Within 18.67 - 30.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) over the year was 18.67. Comparing it with the current 20.89 and 18.67 - 30.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLDB stock split?
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.38, and -16.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.38
- Open
- 21.02
- Bid
- 20.89
- Ask
- 21.19
- Low
- 20.80
- High
- 21.02
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 2.50%
- Month Change
- 8.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.85%
- Year Change
- -16.94%