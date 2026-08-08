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GKAT: Scharf Global Opportunity ETF
GKAT exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.80 and at a high of 44.83.
Follow Scharf Global Opportunity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GKAT stock price today?
Scharf Global Opportunity ETF stock is priced at 44.83 today. It trades within 44.80 - 44.83, yesterday's close was 44.70, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of GKAT shows these updates.
Does Scharf Global Opportunity ETF stock pay dividends?
Scharf Global Opportunity ETF is currently valued at 44.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.17% and USD. View the chart live to track GKAT movements.
How to buy GKAT stock?
You can buy Scharf Global Opportunity ETF shares at the current price of 44.83. Orders are usually placed near 44.83 or 45.13, while 5 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow GKAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GKAT stock?
Investing in Scharf Global Opportunity ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.42 - 45.11 and current price 44.83. Many compare 0.56% and 1.72% before placing orders at 44.83 or 45.13. Explore the GKAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Scharf Global Opportunity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Scharf Global Opportunity ETF in the past year was 45.11. Within 38.42 - 45.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Scharf Global Opportunity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Scharf Global Opportunity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Scharf Global Opportunity ETF (GKAT) over the year was 38.42. Comparing it with the current 44.83 and 38.42 - 45.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GKAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GKAT stock split?
Scharf Global Opportunity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.70, and 16.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.70
- Open
- 44.80
- Bid
- 44.83
- Ask
- 45.13
- Low
- 44.80
- High
- 44.83
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.72%
- Year Change
- 16.17%