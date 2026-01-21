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GK: AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF
GK exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.50 and at a high of 29.51.
Follow AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GK stock price today?
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock is priced at 29.51 today. It trades within 29.50 - 29.51, yesterday's close was 29.49, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of GK shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF is currently valued at 29.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.90% and USD. View the chart live to track GK movements.
How to buy GK stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF shares at the current price of 29.51. Orders are usually placed near 29.51 or 29.81, while 9 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GK stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.04 - 30.09 and current price 29.51. Many compare 0.20% and 15.77% before placing orders at 29.51 or 29.81. Explore the GK price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF in the past year was 30.09. Within 23.04 - 30.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) over the year was 23.04. Comparing it with the current 29.51 and 23.04 - 30.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GK stock split?
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.49, and 18.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.49
- Open
- 29.51
- Bid
- 29.51
- Ask
- 29.81
- Low
- 29.50
- High
- 29.51
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.77%
- Year Change
- 18.90%