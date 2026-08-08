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GJUN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June
GJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.90 and at a high of 41.99.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GJUN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 41.95 today. It trades within 41.90 - 41.99, yesterday's close was 41.85, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of GJUN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 41.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.79% and USD. View the chart live to track GJUN movements.
How to buy GJUN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 41.95. Orders are usually placed near 41.95 or 42.25, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GJUN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 38.18 - 41.99 and current price 41.95. Many compare 1.28% and 5.35% before placing orders at 41.95 or 42.25. Explore the GJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 41.99. Within 38.18 - 41.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June (GJUN) over the year was 38.18. Comparing it with the current 41.95 and 38.18 - 41.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GJUN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.85, and 9.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.85
- Open
- 41.95
- Bid
- 41.95
- Ask
- 42.25
- Low
- 41.90
- High
- 41.99
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.35%
- Year Change
- 9.79%