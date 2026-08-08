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GJUL: FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July
GJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.48 and at a high of 44.56.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GJUL stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 44.54 today. It trades within 44.48 - 44.56, yesterday's close was 44.43, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of GJUL shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 44.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.94% and USD. View the chart live to track GJUL movements.
How to buy GJUL stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 44.54. Orders are usually placed near 44.54 or 44.84, while 55 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow GJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GJUL stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 39.61 - 44.56 and current price 44.54. Many compare 1.37% and 7.20% before placing orders at 44.54 or 44.84. Explore the GJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 44.56. Within 39.61 - 44.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July (GJUL) over the year was 39.61. Comparing it with the current 44.54 and 39.61 - 44.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GJUL stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.43, and 11.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.43
- Open
- 44.49
- Bid
- 44.54
- Ask
- 44.84
- Low
- 44.48
- High
- 44.56
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.20%
- Year Change
- 11.94%