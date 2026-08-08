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GJAN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January
GJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.77 and at a high of 45.82.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GJAN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 45.78 today. It trades within 45.77 - 45.82, yesterday's close was 45.69, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GJAN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 45.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.10% and USD. View the chart live to track GJAN movements.
How to buy GJAN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 45.78. Orders are usually placed near 45.78 or 46.08, while 10 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow GJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GJAN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 40.72 - 45.83 and current price 45.78. Many compare 0.77% and 7.11% before placing orders at 45.78 or 46.08. Explore the GJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 45.83. Within 40.72 - 45.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January (GJAN) over the year was 40.72. Comparing it with the current 45.78 and 40.72 - 45.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GJAN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.69, and 12.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.69
- Open
- 45.80
- Bid
- 45.78
- Ask
- 46.08
- Low
- 45.77
- High
- 45.82
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.11%
- Year Change
- 12.10%