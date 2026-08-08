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GIX: Gigcapital9 Corp.
GIX exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 9.97.
Follow Gigcapital9 Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIX stock price today?
Gigcapital9 Corp. stock is priced at 9.97 today. It trades within 9.96 - 9.97, yesterday's close was 9.96, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GIX shows these updates.
Does Gigcapital9 Corp. stock pay dividends?
Gigcapital9 Corp. is currently valued at 9.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.22% and USD. View the chart live to track GIX movements.
How to buy GIX stock?
You can buy Gigcapital9 Corp. shares at the current price of 9.97. Orders are usually placed near 9.97 or 10.27, while 10 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow GIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GIX stock?
Investing in Gigcapital9 Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.80 - 9.97 and current price 9.97. Many compare 0.20% and 1.22% before placing orders at 9.97 or 10.27. Explore the GIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gigcapital9 Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gigcapital9 Corp. in the past year was 9.97. Within 9.80 - 9.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gigcapital9 Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Gigcapital9 Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gigcapital9 Corp. (GIX) over the year was 9.80. Comparing it with the current 9.97 and 9.80 - 9.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GIX stock split?
Gigcapital9 Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.96, and 1.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.97
- Ask
- 10.27
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 9.97
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.22%
- Year Change
- 1.22%