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GINX: SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
GINX exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.49 and at a high of 36.68.
Follow SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GINX stock price today?
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock is priced at 36.64 today. It trades within 36.49 - 36.68, yesterday's close was 36.45, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of GINX shows these updates.
Does SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock pay dividends?
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF is currently valued at 36.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.65% and USD. View the chart live to track GINX movements.
How to buy GINX stock?
You can buy SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF shares at the current price of 36.64. Orders are usually placed near 36.64 or 36.94, while 17 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow GINX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GINX stock?
Investing in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.39 - 36.68 and current price 36.64. Many compare 1.72% and 6.92% before placing orders at 36.64 or 36.94. Explore the GINX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF in the past year was 36.68. Within 28.39 - 36.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (GINX) over the year was 28.39. Comparing it with the current 36.64 and 28.39 - 36.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GINX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GINX stock split?
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.45, and 26.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.45
- Open
- 36.49
- Bid
- 36.64
- Ask
- 36.94
- Low
- 36.49
- High
- 36.68
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.92%
- Year Change
- 26.65%