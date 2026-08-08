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GIGL: Giggles N' Hugs Inc.
GIGL exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.69 and at a high of 49.72.
Follow Giggles N' Hugs Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIGL stock price today?
Giggles N' Hugs Inc. stock is priced at 49.69 today. It trades within 49.69 - 49.72, yesterday's close was 49.60, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of GIGL shows these updates.
Does Giggles N' Hugs Inc. stock pay dividends?
Giggles N' Hugs Inc. is currently valued at 49.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.04% and USD. View the chart live to track GIGL movements.
How to buy GIGL stock?
You can buy Giggles N' Hugs Inc. shares at the current price of 49.69. Orders are usually placed near 49.69 or 49.99, while 15 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow GIGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GIGL stock?
Investing in Giggles N' Hugs Inc. involves considering the yearly range 49.47 - 51.97 and current price 49.69. Many compare 0.40% and -2.95% before placing orders at 49.69 or 49.99. Explore the GIGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Giggles N' Hugs Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Giggles N' Hugs Inc. in the past year was 51.97. Within 49.47 - 51.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Giggles N' Hugs Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Giggles N' Hugs Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Giggles N' Hugs Inc. (GIGL) over the year was 49.47. Comparing it with the current 49.69 and 49.47 - 51.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GIGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GIGL stock split?
Giggles N' Hugs Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.60, and -1.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.60
- Open
- 49.71
- Bid
- 49.69
- Ask
- 49.99
- Low
- 49.69
- High
- 49.72
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.95%
- Year Change
- -1.04%