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GIBO: GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd
GIBO exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.20 and at a high of 33.00.
Follow GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIBO stock price today?
GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd stock is priced at 29.70 today. It trades within 29.20 - 33.00, yesterday's close was 30.40, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of GIBO shows these updates.
Does GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd stock pay dividends?
GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd is currently valued at 29.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1880.00% and USD. View the chart live to track GIBO movements.
How to buy GIBO stock?
You can buy GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd shares at the current price of 29.70. Orders are usually placed near 29.70 or 30.00, while 46 and 0.85% show market activity. Follow GIBO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GIBO stock?
Investing in GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.16 - 37.49 and current price 29.70. Many compare 1.43% and 1991.55% before placing orders at 29.70 or 30.00. Explore the GIBO price chart live with daily changes.
What are GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd in the past year was 37.49. Within 1.16 - 37.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd (GIBO) over the year was 1.16. Comparing it with the current 29.70 and 1.16 - 37.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GIBO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GIBO stock split?
GIBO HOLDINGS Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.40, and 1880.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.40
- Open
- 29.45
- Bid
- 29.70
- Ask
- 30.00
- Low
- 29.20
- High
- 33.00
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- -2.30%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 1991.55%
- Year Change
- 1880.00%