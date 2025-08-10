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GHY: PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc

11.76 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GHY exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.72 and at a high of 11.80.

Follow PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GHY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GHY stock price today?

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc stock is priced at 11.76 today. It trades within 11.72 - 11.80, yesterday's close was 11.74, and trading volume reached 377. The live price chart of GHY shows these updates.

Does PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc is currently valued at 11.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.58% and USD. View the chart live to track GHY movements.

How to buy GHY stock?

You can buy PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc shares at the current price of 11.76. Orders are usually placed near 11.76 or 12.06, while 377 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow GHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GHY stock?

Investing in PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.25 - 13.43 and current price 11.76. Many compare 0.34% and -7.84% before placing orders at 11.76 or 12.06. Explore the GHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc stock highest prices?

The highest price of PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc in the past year was 13.43. Within 11.25 - 13.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc (GHY) over the year was 11.25. Comparing it with the current 11.76 and 11.25 - 13.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GHY stock split?

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.74, and -11.58% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.72 11.80
Year Range
11.25 13.43
Previous Close
11.74
Open
11.77
Bid
11.76
Ask
12.06
Low
11.72
High
11.80
Volume
377
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
-7.84%
Year Change
-11.58%
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