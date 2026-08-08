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GHTA: Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF
GHTA exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.00 and at a high of 31.07.
Follow Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GHTA stock price today?
Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF stock is priced at 31.00 today. It trades within 31.00 - 31.07, yesterday's close was 30.84, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of GHTA shows these updates.
Does Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF is currently valued at 31.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.37% and USD. View the chart live to track GHTA movements.
How to buy GHTA stock?
You can buy Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 31.00. Orders are usually placed near 31.00 or 31.30, while 2 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow GHTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GHTA stock?
Investing in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.26 - 37.18 and current price 31.00. Many compare 1.34% and 0.85% before placing orders at 31.00 or 31.30. Explore the GHTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF in the past year was 37.18. Within 27.26 - 37.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (GHTA) over the year was 27.26. Comparing it with the current 31.00 and 27.26 - 37.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GHTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GHTA stock split?
Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.84, and -1.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.84
- Open
- 31.07
- Bid
- 31.00
- Ask
- 31.30
- Low
- 31.00
- High
- 31.07
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.85%
- Year Change
- -1.37%