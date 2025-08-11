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GGZ: Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia
GGZ exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.61 and at a high of 16.80.
Follow Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGZ News
- Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value Trust Q1 2026 Commentary
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- FUND: Equity Fund With Small And Mid-Cap Exposure, 7.23% Yield And 11.5% Discount
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value Trust Q3 2025 Commentary (NYSE:GGZ)
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGZ stock price today?
Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia stock is priced at 16.64 today. It trades within 16.61 - 16.80, yesterday's close was 16.63, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GGZ shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia is currently valued at 16.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.02% and USD. View the chart live to track GGZ movements.
How to buy GGZ stock?
You can buy Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia shares at the current price of 16.64. Orders are usually placed near 16.64 or 16.94, while 10 and -0.72% show market activity. Follow GGZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGZ stock?
Investing in Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia involves considering the yearly range 13.35 - 16.80 and current price 16.64. Many compare 3.10% and 0.79% before placing orders at 16.64 or 16.94. Explore the GGZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia in the past year was 16.80. Within 13.35 - 16.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia (GGZ) over the year was 13.35. Comparing it with the current 16.64 and 13.35 - 16.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGZ stock split?
Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficia has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.63, and 17.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.63
- Open
- 16.76
- Bid
- 16.64
- Ask
- 16.94
- Low
- 16.61
- High
- 16.80
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.79%
- Year Change
- 17.02%