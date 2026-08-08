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GGTL: Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF
GGTL exchange rate has changed by 8.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.11 and at a high of 39.11.
Follow Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGTL stock price today?
Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF stock is priced at 39.11 today. It trades within 39.11 - 39.11, yesterday's close was 36.02, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GGTL shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF is currently valued at 39.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GGTL movements.
How to buy GGTL stock?
You can buy Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 39.11. Orders are usually placed near 39.11 or 39.41, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GGTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGTL stock?
Investing in Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.24 - 41.55 and current price 39.11. Many compare 0.00% and 24.29% before placing orders at 39.11 or 39.41. Explore the GGTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF in the past year was 41.55. Within 30.24 - 41.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF (GGTL) over the year was 30.24. Comparing it with the current 39.11 and 30.24 - 41.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGTL stock split?
Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.02, and 21.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.02
- Open
- 39.11
- Bid
- 39.11
- Ask
- 39.41
- Low
- 39.11
- High
- 39.11
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 8.58%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.29%
- Year Change
- 21.35%