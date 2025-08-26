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GGN: GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GGN exchange rate has changed by 2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.18 and at a high of 5.26.
Follow GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGN News
- Gamco Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Q1 2026 Commentary (GGN)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (May 2026)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2026 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- GGN: Positioned For Electrification Megatrend (NYSE:GGN)
- GBUG: Gold Miners Still Look Undervalued And Have Significant Upside Potential
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gamco Global Gold Preferred Gives You 6% Yield With A Favorable Risk-Return Ratio (GGN)
- Gamco Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Q3 2025 Commentary (GGN)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (October 2025)
- GGN.PR.B: Still A Buy (NYSE:GGN.PR.B)
- GGN: Time To Be Conservative After The Parabolic Move (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:GGN)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (September 2025)
- GGN: Attractive For Income But Faces Energy Sector Risks (NYSE:GGN)
- Building A Current Growth And Income Portfolio For My Daughter
- Gamco Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGN stock price today?
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock is priced at 5.25 today. It trades within 5.18 - 5.26, yesterday's close was 5.13, and trading volume reached 870. The live price chart of GGN shows these updates.
Does GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock pay dividends?
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is currently valued at 5.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.99% and USD. View the chart live to track GGN movements.
How to buy GGN stock?
You can buy GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares at the current price of 5.25. Orders are usually placed near 5.25 or 5.55, while 870 and 0.96% show market activity. Follow GGN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGN stock?
Investing in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 4.63 - 5.87 and current price 5.25. Many compare 7.80% and -9.48% before placing orders at 5.25 or 5.55. Explore the GGN price chart live with daily changes.
What are GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the past year was 5.87. Within 4.63 - 5.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) over the year was 4.63. Comparing it with the current 5.25 and 4.63 - 5.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGN stock split?
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.13, and 10.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.13
- Open
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.25
- Ask
- 5.55
- Low
- 5.18
- High
- 5.26
- Volume
- 870
- Daily Change
- 2.34%
- Month Change
- 7.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.48%
- Year Change
- 10.99%